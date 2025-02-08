Bogota (Colombia), Feb 8 (PTI) India's Rayhan Thomas closed the second day with a superb eagle for a day's card of 7-under 64 that carried him within two shots of the lead in the Astara Golf Championship here on Saturday.

Thomas (66-64) is now 11-under and two behind the leader, Ross Steelman (67-61) at 13-under.

Thomas is tied for second with Jack Maguire (66-64) while South African Christo Lamprecht (69-62) in sole fourth at 10-under.

The Dubai-based Indian, who played college golf in US, won his maiden pro title on the PGTI Tour in India last year. He also won pro events while being an amateur.

Thomas picked his first birdie on his third hole, the 12th of the course and then immediately gave it back. Over the next four holes, he birdied three times to turn in 3-under 35.

On the second nine, he birdied the first and the sixth and then landed an eagle on the ninth, his closing hole.

Making it to Korn Ferry through the Qualifying School, Thomas has set his eyes on getting to the PGA Tour and plans to tee up as often as he can.

Thomas also has a status on the HotelPlanner Tour (the erstwhile Challenge Tour) in Europe, but plans to play as much as possible on the Korn Ferry.

Thomas' show comes less than three weeks after an Indo-Canadian, Sudarshan Yellamaraju grabbed a maiden win on the Korn Ferry in Bahamas.

Thomas, making his fifth career start on Tour this week, matched his career-low round with a 7-under 64 and holds the best 36-hole position of his young Korn Ferry Tour career.

A third-year Korn Ferry Tour member, Steelman carded a career-low bogey-free 9-under 61 for a career-best 36-hole score with a 13-under 128.

Lamprecht, who finished No. 2 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, also posted the lowest round of his career with an 8-under 62.

