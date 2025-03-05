Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): India's most decorated table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal announced his retirement from the sport, declaring that the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025, which is slated to take place from March 25, will be his last as a professional player.

In an emotional message, the Khel Ratna recipient said the hometown hero had begun his career in Chennai and would end it here, with the prestigious Star Contender serving as his swansong.

Competing amongst a roster of global stars, the WTT Star Contender Chennai, co-organised by Stupa and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), will serve as a fitting farewell for Sharath, who has redefined India's stature within the sport and inspired countless others.

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee will be one of four players in the men's singles leading India's charge. Sharath will also partner with Snehit Suravajjula in the men's doubles, starting in the qualifying round.

"For over two decades, I have lived my dream representing my country, feeling the weight of the flag on my chest and giving my all on the table. It all started in Chennai in a small hall, with nothing but a racquet and a dream. I never imagined this journey would take me to places I had only dreamt of. This is it, this is the last time I'll be stepping onto the court as a competitor: WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 will be my final tournament as a professional player," Sharath said in a video message during a special press conference inaugurating the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 on Wednesday.

Sharath's journey has been decorated with 13 Commonwealth Games medals, among them seven golds, and bronze medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. No Indian table tennis player has graced the Olympics more times than Sharath (5), culminating in the honour of being India's male flag-bearer at Paris 2024.

A 10-time national champion, he was the first Indian to win an ITTF Pro Tour title, breaking barriers for Indian TT, and will now look to do the same on home soil at the WTT Star Contender Chennai.

"I couldn't have done this all alone; to my coaches, my family, and most importantly, to you, the fans who believed in me even when I doubted myself. Thank you for every cheer, every chant, and every message of your support. You have made this journey unforgettable. This is not the end; the game has always been a part of me, and I will always be a part of the game," Sharath added.

Sharath's final career act unfolds in Chennai, completing his journey. His legacy persists through Tamil Nadu's grassroots programs and growing sports infrastructure, as noted by Dr Atulya Misra IAS, who praised the state's rich table tennis heritage and the importance of WTT Star Contender Chennai, attracting top players from nearly 20 countries.

"Tamil Nadu is doing very well in table tennis; there are 3000 competitive table tennis players in the state, one of the largest numbers anywhere in the country. At the WTT Star Contender, we'll have some of the best players from all over the world. The best players from India will be here. It will be a huge spectacle," he said. "Our honourable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are interested in building a very strong sports infrastructure here. We are also planning to put up a Centre of Excellence for table tennis with the help of Sharath," he said.

Sharath is a two-time singles champion at the Commonwealth Games. The seasoned paddler is a two-time Asian Games medallist, securing bronze in the men's team and mixed doubles events at Jakarta 2018.

The 42-year-old, who was a flag bearer for the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics, also clinched four bronze medals at the Asian Championships during his illustrious career.

Sharath, who won his first national title in 2003, became India's first table tennis player to win an ITTF Pro Tour title. He bagged the Egypt Open 2010 by defeating Hong Kong China's Li Ching in the final.

His second ITTF Pro Tour title came at the Oman Open 2020, where he ousted top seed Marcos Freitas of Portugal in the final.

Sharath is the son of legendary coach Srinivas Rao. His first major international win came in 2004, after he won the men's singles event at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Malaysia.

He is also the first Indian to win a singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He stood at the top of the podium in the men's division at Melbourne 2006. He went on to reclaim the crown again at Birmingham 2022. (ANI)

