New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The stage is set for high-octane action as around 300 of India's top women boxers will compete for national glory at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, taking place at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, from March 21 to 27. Organised in association with the UP Boxing Association (UPBA), the prestigious tournament returns to the venue that hosted its last edition in 2023 with resounding success, a release said.

Held under the World Boxing and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) competition guidelines, the championship is open to boxers born between January 1, 1984, and December 31, 2005. Each state unit can field a maximum of 10 boxers, with entries by numbers closing on March 10 and final name confirmations due by March 15, the release said.

The action officially begins on March 20 with the arrivals, draw, and technical meeting. The opening rounds will take place from March 21 to 24, followed by the quarter-finals on March 25 and the semi-finals on March 26, leading up to the highly anticipated finals on March 27.

"The Elite Women's National Championship has been a breeding ground for future champions, giving young talents a chance to test themselves against the best. As the first nationals in the new Olympic preparation cycle, this edition will be crucial in identifying and grooming boxers for the next three years," said BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita.

The tournament will follow a three-round format, with each bout consisting of three-minute rounds with a one-minute rest period. The ten-point must-scoring system will be in place, and all matches will adhere to World Boxing Technical and Competition Rules. Boxers will also be required to undergo a daily weigh-in throughout the competition.

Beyond the 300 competing boxers, the championship will also bring together over 100 coaches and support staff, along with 60 technical officials, ensuring a top-tier boxing spectacle.

Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will be looking to retain their title after a dominant performance in the previous edition, where they clinched five gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes. RSPB nudged Haryana by eight points, the latter finishing second with seven medals, including three golds, three silvers, and a bronze. (ANI)

