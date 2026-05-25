Sports News | India's Top Names Set for High-stakes Battle at Indian Open of Surfing 2026

Mangaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 25 (ANI): Indian surfing will once again turn its attention to the waves of Karnataka as the seventh edition of the Indian Open of Surfing 2026, a key stop in the national surfing series, is set to take place from May 29 to May 31 at the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru.

With surfing preparing for its historic debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year, this year's Indian Open arrives at a crucial stage in India's Asian Games selection cycle, with several of the country's leading surfers looking to strengthen their position in the national rankings and ongoing evaluation process ahead of the continental showpiece.

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India has secured two quota spots each in the Men's Open Shortboard and Women's Open Shortboard events for the Asian Games, significantly increasing the stakes surrounding this year's domestic season. As one of the final major events in the national championship calendar before the continental event, the Indian Open is expected to play an important role in shaping discussions surrounding Team India selection.

Organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the championship has steadily evolved into one of the marquee events on the national calendar.

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The Indian Open of Surfing 2026 will also mark the second stop of this year's National Championship Series, following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held in April.

Approximately 80 athletes from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa are expected to participate across the disciplines of Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling (SUP). The event will feature competitions in the Open and Under-18 categories for men and women, while organisers have also introduced Under-14 categories this year to encourage greater grassroots participation in the sport.

Over the years, the Indian Open of Surfing has played an important role in placing Dakshina Kannada on the national and international map as an emerging destination for surfing and ocean sports, with the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach continuing to establish itself as one of India's premier surfing venues.

With the battle for Asian Games selection intensifying, much of the spotlight in Mangalore is expected to centre around a small group of surfers who have emerged as the leading contenders for Team India selection.

Ramesh Budihal enters the championship as one of the most accomplished surfers in the country following a landmark period in his career on the continental stage.

Ramesh produced one of the defining performances in Indian surfing history at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Mahabalipuram, where he became the first Indian surfer to reach the Open Men's final before eventually securing a historic bronze medal for the country. His achievement marked a major breakthrough for Indian surfing internationally and firmly established him among the leading figures in the sport's growth in India.

A proven performer in pressure situations, Ramesh has also enjoyed considerable success on the domestic circuit over the years, including strong performances at previous editions of the Indian Open of Surfing. Known for his composure, wave control, and competitive temperament during high-pressure heats, he enters Mangalore as one of the frontrunners in the race for Asian Games selection.

Sivaraj Babu arrives at the Indian Open carrying strong momentum after clinching the Men's Open title at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026, a result that further reinforced his standing as one of the country's leading surfers heading into a pivotal year for Indian surfing.

One of the standout names to emerge from Tamil Nadu's flourishing surfing circuit in recent seasons, Shivaraj has consistently featured among the strongest performers on the domestic circuit. His composed approach, intelligent wave selection, and ability to maintain consistency across changing conditions have made him one of the toughest competitors to overcome in national competition.

With only two places available in the Men's Open Shortboard event for the Asian Games, performances in Mangalore could prove decisive in strengthening his selection credentials.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Indian surfing, Kishore Kumar has rapidly established himself through a series of impressive performances on the domestic circuit.

His rapid rise through the domestic ranks has included several strong performances at major national competitions, including previous editions of the Indian Open of Surfing, where he emerged among the standout surfers of the tournament. Kishore has also represented India internationally and recently created history by becoming the first Indian surfer to reach the semifinals of the Asian Surfing Championships in the Under-18 category held in the Maldives in 2024.

Kishore's steady progression over recent seasons has made him one of the most closely watched surfers in the country, particularly as Indian surfing prepares for its Asian Games debut. The Indian Open could represent one of the most important events of his career so far.

Srikanth D continues to establish himself as one of the more technically refined surfers in Indian competition, balancing speed and control effectively during high-pressure heats.

A consistent presence on the national circuit over the last few seasons, Srikanth has built a reputation for his disciplined approach, clean execution, and ability to remain composed in tightly contested conditions. One of the defining achievements of his career came at the 6th Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore, where he clinched the Men's Open title after finishing runner-up the previous year. His victory at one of India's premier national surfing events further established him among the country's elite surfers. Srikanth has also represented India on the international stage and was among the Indian surfers who advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Surfing Championships 2025, underlining his growing stature in continental competition

Unlike surfers who rely heavily on aggressive manoeuvres, Srikanth's strengths often lie in rhythm, precision, and tactical awareness during heats. With the battle for Asian Games selection intensifying, Mangalore presents a crucial opportunity for him to further strengthen his credentials. The women's competition is also expected to command significant attention, with Kamali P entering the championship as one of the most recognisable names in Indian surfing.

Emerging from Tamil Nadu's thriving surfing ecosystem around Mahabalipuram, Kamali has consistently performed at the highest level domestically while also representing India internationally. Her achievements across national competitions over the years have established her as one of the leading figures in Indian women's surfing. One of the defining moments of her career came when she successfully defended her Women's Open title at the 6th Indian Open of Surfing, further cementing her reputation as one of the country's most dominant surfers. Her consistent performances across national championships over the years have established her among the top names in Indian women's surfing.

Known for her fluid wave riding and tactical awareness during heats, Kamali has also played an important role in increasing the visibility of women's surfing in the country. With two quota spots available in the Women's Open Shortboard category for the Asian Games, she remains one of the leading contenders heading into Mangaluru.

Representing Goa, Sugar Shanti Banarse has steadily emerged as one of the strongest competitors in Indian women's surfing through a series of impressive performances at national championships.

Known for her fearless approach and powerful wave riding, Sugar has built a reputation for adapting effectively across varying surf conditions, a quality that has helped her remain consistently competitive at major events. She has also represented India internationally and continues to be viewed as one of the important athletes in the country's rapidly growing women's surfing landscape.

Her presence adds further depth to what is expected to be a highly competitive women's field, especially with Asian Games selection positions at stake.

The Indian Open of Surfing has traditionally showcased the growing rivalry between surfers from India's eastern and western coastlines, with Tamil Nadu surfers dominating several major national competitions in recent years. Karnataka surfers, meanwhile, will hope to make the most of familiar conditions at Tannirbhavi during this year's championship.

With surfing set to make its Asian Games debut later this year, the 2026 Indian Open carries significance far beyond domestic honours and ranking points. Over three days on Karnataka's coastline, some of India's finest surfers will compete not only for titles, but potentially for an opportunity to represent the country on one of Asia's grandest sporting stages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)