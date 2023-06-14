Jakarta, Jun 14 (PTI) Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the men's singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straight game win over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia here on Wednesday.

Lakshya, a world championship bronze medallist and ranked 20th in the world, took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of world no.11 Lee 21-17 21-13.

Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Lu Guang Zu of China and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

Another Indian Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand to seal his place in the next round.

Rajawat, however, has a tough second round tie as he set to face the winner of the match between Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark and second seed local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The other Indian in men's singles fray is HS Prannoy who will take on Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in the second round.

However, it was curtains for young Indian female shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap as she crashed out in the opening round of women's singles.

Kashyap was no match for second seed An Se young of Korea, losing 10-21 4-21.

