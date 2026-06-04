Sports News | Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Ousted in Second Round by An Seyoung

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 4 (ANI): India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the Indonesia Open, losing to the reigning Olympic champion An Seyoung on Thursday.

The South Korean star maintained her perfect record over Sindhu, racing to her ninth win in as many meetings by 21-17, 21-15 in 44 minutes and made it to the quarterfinals, as per Olympics.com.

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The first game was a back-and-forth affair before the top seed took the second gear after levelling 16-16 and peeled off five of next six points to go one up. In the second game, the world number one was in control from start to finish and was leading by 17-8 at one point before notching a dominant win.

The first game seesawed back and forth before the top seed pulled away from 16-16, winning five of the next six points to go up a game.

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An will lock horns with Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarter-finals.

Former world junior bronze medallist Ayush Shetty and mixed doubles combination of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani registered hard-fought wins to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Shetty defeated China's Weng Hong Yang 8-21, 22-20, 21-15, while Rohan and Ruthvika upset world no 20 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-14 to advance, according to a release.

Thomas Cup 2026 Bronze medallist Ayush came from a game down to beat world no.15 Weng for the second time in a row. Though he surrendered the first game, Ayush took an early lead in the second with a 4-point advantage at 8-4. Weng reacted quickly to close the gap, reaching his second game point. From 19-20, the Indian scored the crucial three points, forcing a decider.

While the second was an intense battle, Shetty earned a comfortable 6-point lead and maintained the advantage to close the match at an hour and six minutes. The Indian had defeated Weng previously at the Thomas Cup in April.

In mixed doubles, Rohan and Ruthvika outplayed the higher-ranked Chinese Taipei pair, Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang, in straight games in just 34 minutes. Tough battle awaits as they meet the defending champions, Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France, in the next stage.

In women's singles tomorrow, PV Sindhu has to survive An Se Young's threat to advance, while Hariharan-Arjun meet Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, who advanced after their opponents, Satwik-Chirag, exited during the opening game due to the former's injury. (ANI)

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