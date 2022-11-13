Brighton, Nov 13 (AP) Aston Villa recovered from a goal conceded in the opening minute to earn its first away victory of the season, beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday to hand new manager Unai Emery a second straight Premier League win.

Danny Ings scored both goals for Villa, equalizing with a first-half penalty and then netting the winner in the 54th minute with a low deflected shot that snuck inside the near post.

Emery has now overseen league wins over Manchester United and Brighton since taking over from the fired Steven Gerrard, although the Spaniard's insistence on playing out from the back nearly cost his team dearly.

With Brighton putting goalkeeper Emi Martinez under pressure, the Argentine's short pass to Douglas Luiz was won by Alexis Mac Allister, who rifled home after just 49 seconds for his fifth goal of the season.

It was the fastest goal ever scored by Brighton in the Premier League.

But Villa responded well and drew level in the 20th.

Emi Buendia found space and produced a perfectly weighted pass for John McGinn to race onto, with Lewis Dunk bringing down the Scotland captain inside the area.

Ings converted the penalty, even though Robert Sanchez got a hand to his spot kick.

Leandro Trossard found the net for Brighton five minutes into the second period but his long-range screamer did not count after referee Chris Kavanagh had already blown his whistle for a foul on Matty Cash.

Cash almost created Villa's second when he got in behind Pervis Estupinan and crossed in for Buendia, but the Argentine's diving header hit the post.

Emery's side stayed alert and did take the lead seconds later in the 54th minute.

Luiz was able to atone for his mistake for Brighton's opener after he won possession from Mac Allister outside the hosts' penalty area and Ings dribbled past Dunk before his effort beat Sanchez following a deflection off Levi Colwill.

Brighton was then denied a penalty when Lucas Digne and Solly March came together with the Villa defender clearly catching the home winger. But despite a VAR check, no spot kick was given.

Colwill then missed Brighton's best chance at an equalizer after meeting a cross with a free header that went high and wide.

Villa climbed to 12th place, while Brighton remained in seventh. (AP)

