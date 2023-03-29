Wellington, Mar 29 (AP) All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup in France with a knee ligament injury which requires surgery.

The veteran of 23 tests was injured in a Super Rugby Pacific match between the Christchurch-based Crusaders and the Auckland-based Blues on March 18, although seriousness of the injury wasn't confirmed until Wednesday.

Also Read | SA VS WI 3rd T20I 2023: Reeza Hendricks' Fighting Knock Goes in Vain As West Indies Beat South Africa by 7 Runs, Claim Series 2-1.

“He'll be back in 2024,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. “We really feel for him.

“He's been incredible for us and it's a big loss. A lot of hard work will get him back to where he was beforehand, being a world class wing.”

Also Read | IPL 2023: Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Eoin Morgan, Zaheer Khan Part of Expert Panel.

While the All Blacks will feel the loss of Fiji-born Reece, wing is one area in which the New Zealand team enjoys a lot of depth. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)