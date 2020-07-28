Paris [France], July 28 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be out of action for "approximately three weeks" after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

Mbappe suffered the injury on Saturday during the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne. PSG had won the final by 1-0.

Also Read | Sir Garry Sobers Birthday Special: 4 Records Held by Cricket's Greatest All-Rounder Ever.

"As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle," the club said in a statement.

"The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks," the statement added.

Also Read | Danilo Luiz at Par With Cristiano Ronaldo! Juventus Defender Forces FIFA to Delete Tweet After 'Record League Wins' Goof-up (View Deleted Post).

The injury update has raised concerns over the participation of Mbappe in the club's Champions League clash against Atalanta, slated to take place on August 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)