Sports News | Injuries Force Morocco to Call Up Marwane Saadane, Amine Sbai for FIFA World Cup

Rabat (Morocco) [India], June 11 (ANI): Morocco have made two changes to their FIFA World Cup squad after key players Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli were ruled out due to injuries, the Moroccan Football Federation and FIFA confirmed on Thursday.

Saudi-based defender Marwane Saadane and winger Amine Sbai have been called up as replacements. Aguerd has been sidelined since early March with a groin injury, which later required surgery, and his recovery was further delayed after a pubic bone fracture was discovered in April, according to Reuters.

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Coach Mohamed Ouahabi had hoped for his return but announced on Thursday that he will miss the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ezzalzouli, 24, suffered a knee injury in a friendly against Norway in Harrison, New Jersey, when teammate Chadi Riad landed awkwardly on his leg. He was forced off the field after attempting to continue playing.

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Both Aguerd and Ezzalzouli were part of Morocco's semi-final run at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations final in January.

Aguerd had also missed Morocco's last three games in Qatar due to injury. Saadane, 34, made his national team debut in 2015 but has been an occasional squad member since, while 25-year-old Sbai earned his first cap earlier this month in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Burundi.

Saadane and Sbai have been training with the squad in the U.S., with Saadane featuring as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Norway. Morocco will open their Group C campaign against Brazil at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Saturday.

Morocco updated FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Marwane Saadane, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards: Amine Sbai, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni. (ANI)

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