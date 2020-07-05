Barcelona [Spain], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Villareal, Barcelona on Sunday confirmed that Junior Firpo has discomfort in his right hip and will not be playing in the match.

"Junior Firpo has discomfort in his right hip and is out of this Sunday's game against Villarreal," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Real Madrid Announces 23-Member Squad for La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Athletic Real, Fans Anxious About Absence of Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane & James Rodriguez.

Barcelona is slated to take on Villareal on Monday in the ongoing La Liga.

In the previous La Liga game, Barcelona was restricted to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Madrid. However, Real Madrid registered a 1-0 victory over Getafe which allowed them to consolidate their lead over Barcelona.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to These Three Gentlemen on the Occasion of Guru Purnima (Watch Video).

With the victory, Zinedine Zidane's men gained a four-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Real Madrid now has 74 points and will play Athletic club today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)