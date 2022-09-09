Kolkata [India], September 9, (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Odisha FC (OFC), chief protagonists of the second 131st IndianOil Durand Cup quarter-final are anticipating an intense clash scheduled on Saturday, September 10, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

That was the gist of both coaches Simon Grayson of BFC and Josep Gombau of OFC at the pre-match media conference. The match kicks off at 6 pm IST.

Both teams have taken contrasting routes to reach the knockouts. While BFC played all their games in Kolkata and won three out of four to qualify in as Group A second place holders, OFC won all their four games to qualify as Group D toppers from the Guwahati leg of the tournament.

The Blues will surely be more comfortable at the KBK having played two games there already, but the Juggernauts have oozed quality on the field and will be confident going in with an all-win record.

Simon Grayson sounded happy overall with the progress made so far saying, "It's going to be a good game. In the group stages, we have got had good game time. And now we have to do well to win this Durand Cup. It has been really helpful to us as a pre-season tournament. The tournament has a rich history. So it will help us to do good in the upcoming league."

Odisha gaffer Josep Gombau was also alert to the job at hand saying, "It's a big game for us. BFC is a good team. But we are ready. We are hungry. We want to win and show our talent. Because ISL is coming and we have to do good. Durand Cup was a very nice tournament. It gave us a lot of games to prepare ourselves. But we are ready for tomorrow's game. We are ready to win."

Both teams will depend heavily on their forwards but more so BFC as seven of their eight group stage goals have come from their strikers Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna and Siva Sakthi. Odisha on the other hand have had as many as eight scorers in the dozen goals that they have blasted past their group stage opponents, including six against NorthEast United in their very first game.

The Blue's defence has also let in four while the Juggernauts (Odisha FC) are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and in the end equations, that might just turn out to be the deciding factor. (ANI)

