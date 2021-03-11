Milan, Mar 11 (AP) Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery on his left knee on Friday.

Vidal started the last match on Monday against Atalanta but was taken off in the 52nd minute. He had played only a total of 33 minutes in Inter's previous three matches.

“Tomorrow, Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano for meniscal pain in his left knee,” Inter said in a brief statement on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Vidal will likely be sidelined for around 20-30 days. He will miss the Serie A matches against Torino and Sassuolo but could return immediately after the international break against Bologna or, more likely, at home to Cagliari the following week.

Vidal joined Inter from Barcelona in September. The Chile international previously played for Inter's bitter rival, Juventus, from 2011-15, winning four Serie As and the Italian Cup.

Inter leads Serie A and is six points clear of second-placed AC Milan as it chases its first league title in more than a decade. (AP)

