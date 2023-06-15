Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): The 62nd Inter-State Athletic Championship kicked off on Thursday in Bhubaneswar at Kalinga Stadium with the president of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha declaring the meet open.

On behalf of the entire athletic contingent, ace Indian sprinter from Odisha, Srabani Nanda took the pledge that symbolised the spirit of fair play and competition ahead of the commencement.

Welcoming the athletes and officials, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera expressed pride that Odisha is hosting the 62nd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship.

"It is our way of promoting sports and providing a platform for the sporting talent of our state and country. It allows athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level," Behera said, according to a release.

"Earlier we hosted the IGP 3 & 4 and it was a memorable experience for all. This time too our efforts are directed towards the necessities and comfort of athletes. We are fully committed to ensuring the smooth conduct of these events and providing the best possible facilities and support to the participating athletes."

He also extended his best wishes to the Odisha contingent.

PT Usha said this event is very important for athletes as it a qualification for Asian Games. "I wish the participants the very best."

The anticipation has been high as the finest athletes from across India congregate to compete for glory and national recognition. The athletes will not only be competing for individual triumphs and state pride but also assert themselves as contenders for three major international events - the upcoming biannual Asian Athletic Championship, the World Championship and the Asian Games in September. (ANI)

