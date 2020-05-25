Sports News | International Hockey Federation Expresses Grief over Demise of Balbir Singh

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 25 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday expressed grief over the demise of legendary player Balbir Singh, who passed away this morning at the age of 95 after battling multiple health issues.

In a letter addressed to Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, the federation said that Balbir Singh will be remembered as 'a man greatly dedicated to our sport'.

"It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing away of hockey legend and three-time Olympic Games Gold winner Padma Shri Balbir Singh," the letter, signed by FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Chief Executive Officer Thierry Weil, read.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh will be remembered not only as a highly talented and outstanding international player who represented his country in three Olympic Games from 1948 to 1956, but also as a man greatly dedicated to our sport, sharing his experience and knowledge through his coaching with the Indian team," the letter added.

The veteran hockey player had suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12. After that, he suffered two more cardiac arrests during the course of his admission in the hospital.

"Balbir Singh passed away this morning," his grandson Kabir said in a statement on Monday.

For Balbir Singh's stellar contribution to the game, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour in 1957 and was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award by Hockey India in 2014.

The letter further stated: "Our thoughts are also very much with his family at this very difficult time. May we kindly ask you to forward our letter to Singh's family. The FIH Executive Board Members and the global hockey community join us in extending our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends." (ANI)

