Sports News | IOA President Congratulates Rajlaxmi Singh Deo on Being Elected as RFI Head

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Tuesday congratulated Rajlaxmi Singh Deo for being re-elected as the President of Rowing Federation of India (RFI).

"It gave me great pleasure to receive the news of your re-election as President of the Rowing Federation of India held on 22.02.2020 for the terms 2020-2024. Heartiest congratulations and wish you a successful tenure," Batra said in a letter written to Deo.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Continues to Workout at Home Amid Lockdown, Performs '180 Landings' (Watch Video).

"My apologies for the delay in conveying my good wishes to you due to the lockdown in Delhi for over 60 days due to COVID-19. Please convey my wishes to all the newly elected members of the RFI. I look forward to our continued cooperation in the promotion of Olympic values and the development of Rowing in India. I always remain at the disposal of RFI for the development of the sport in India," he added.

Batra also extended good wishes to MV Sriram and Nababuddin Ahmed for being elected as the Secretary-General and Treasurer of the RFI respectively. (ANI)

Also Read | Shahid Afridi’s Comments on Kashmir Create a Negative Image of Pakistan Cricket: Danish Kaneria.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)