New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association has requested the Commonwealth Games Federation to increase the country's quota of sportspersons to accommodate six more participants in the quadrennial multidiscipline event next month.

Hearing on a writ petition by national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, the Delhi High Court has earlier directed the IOA to increase the quota for the athletes for the Games in Birmingham.

But since the quota of the Indian team had already been exhausted as allotted by the CGF, the IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta has requested CGF president Luise Martin to increase the athletes quota.

"We are requesting you to consider increasing the athlete quota of CGA India to include additional six names so that their participation can be ensured in the CWG 2022," Mehta wrote in a letter Martin on Wednesday.

Shankar had earlier challenged his exclusion from the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad as the Athletics Federation of India informed the court that its selection committee has added five more athletes, subject to IOA agreeing to increase the quota from the current 36.

Besides Shankar, the other four athletes are Asian Games gold medallist heptathlete Swapna Barman, marathon runners Srinu Bugatha and Anish Thapa, and Jilna MV for 4x100m relay event.

