Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that the side has adapted to the conditions quickly in the UAE that resulted in five wins off their seven games of the tournament so far.

While replying to an ANI query in the pre-match press conference, Jayawardene said the players are in good form and they are executing their roles well in the middle.

"As a coach, you are never going to be at ease in a tournament like this. Yes, something we were conscious about the start of the tournament where we always slightly slower and then get into the stride and claw your way into the tournament. We knew the guys were in good form and they prepared well but it is all about getting into the awareness and handling situations out there in the middle," Jayawardene said.

"Trying to get them to understand the conditions quickly enough and adapt so, I think that is where we came back strongly after that first few games where we learned quickly how to play in Abu Dhabi which is going to be our main venue, having to play eight games there. That has been the key, players understanding how they need to adapt change and their role identification as well. So far, I'm very happy with the way the guys have responded to that," he added.

When asked about how the franchise motivates the players who are getting the chance to play a game the head coach replied, "We are creating that culture within in the group where everyone understands that there are players who are going to go out in the middle but the other guys are as important as anyone in the group. They are the ones who actually keep the guys on the field on their toes because these are very-very good players who we got on our bench."

"At any given time they are ready to perform. It makes a healthy rivalry within the group. It is good healthy competition and we just monitor everyone's attitude and focus whether they are actually prepared for each and every game and depending on that we might make certain changes," Jayawardene added.

Mumbai are at second spot with 10 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians will lock horns against KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 16. (ANI)

