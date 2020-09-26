New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Saturday hailed Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Prithvi Shaw for his "simple game plan" of playing grounded shots against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi defended a total of 175 against CSK on Friday. Prithvi made 64 runs in just 43 balls.

Prithvi's match-winning knock was studded with nine fours and one six. The right-handed batsman had played most of the shots along the ground to reduce any risk.

Hogg praised Prithvi's approach and said that even in a T20 match one can achieve a high strike rate by hitting grounded shots.

"Prithvi Shaw simple game plan. Play attacking but keep it on the ground takes one dismissal out of the equation. Even in 20/20, you can achieve a high strike rate keeping it on the carpet. Well batted young man. #CSKvDC #IPL2020 #DCvsCSK," Hogg tweeted.

Prithvi had also admitted that his plan was to play the shots along the ground to reduce the number of risks in the innings.

"My plan was to play my natural game but I was looking to play shots along the ground, last game we saw there were some silly mistakes and it was not working for me or the team. I just thought I would play along the ground," Shaw told skipper Shreyas Iyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Delhi Capitals has now won their opening two matches of this year's IPL and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

