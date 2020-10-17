Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah has been a keg cog in Mumbai Indians' bowling wheel and Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan feels that the Indian Pacer has been doing the job for the side "fantastically".

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at top of the table with 12 points and the bowling attack has played an important role in the team's success in the ongoing IPL.

Trent Boult and Bumrah both have taken 12 wickets in the ongoing IPL.

"For us, it's very important that we set the tone nicely and that's what Boult has been doing for us. He's been swinging the ball and attacking the stumps," said Zaheer in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

"An we have been putting the responsibility on Bumrah to the tough job. We know it is not easy for any bowler to come late in the game and then have that kind of impact," he added.

"Bumrah is a match-winner and that's the responsibility with which he walks onto the field with and he's been doing it so fantastically well for us," Zaheer further said.

Mumbai Indians chased down the total of 149 with eight wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare against KKR on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"We have a great cricketing rhythm going at the moment and that's something which is very important for us to continue with. So staying in the right zone is something which everyone is keen on and that's what as a group we're going to encourage going forward," said Zaheer.

Mumbai Indians will next face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. (ANI)

