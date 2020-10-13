Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has put a total of 167 runs on the board against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Tuesday.

Shane Watson was the highest run-getter for CSK as he scored 42 runs while Ambati Rayudu played a knock of 41 to help CSK reach a decent total.

After opting to bat first, CSK witnessed a poor start as opener Faf du Plessis (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep Sharma in the third over. Sam Curran was then joined by Watson on the field.

Curran started playing with an attacking mindset and smashed two sixes and as many boundaries to Khaleel Ahmed in the fourth over. However, in the next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Curran (31) as well.

Curran's dismissal brought Rayudu out on the field. Rayudu, along with Watson, took the team over the 50-run mark in the seventh over. The duo formed a brilliant 81-run partnership before Ahmed got hold of Rayudu. Soon after that, Watson too was sent back to the pavilion which ended the batsman's 42-run innings.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then took the field and took the team over the 150-run mark. Dhoni scored 21 runs from 13 balls before giving away an easy catch to Kane Williamson off Thangarasu Natarajan's delivery in the 19th over. Jadeja struck a six and a boundary in the last over to set a target of 168 runs for SRH.

For SRH, Sandeep, Ahmed and Natarajan all took two wickets each in the match.

Brief scores: CSK 167/6 [Shane Watson 42 (38), Ambati Rayudu 41 (34), Sandeep Sharma 2-19)]. (ANI)

