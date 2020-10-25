Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the opponents bowled really well to restrict the side under 150 and later comfortably chased the target will eight balls to spare.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line. Ambati Rayudu also played useful innings of 39 runs while du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 19 respectively.

With this win, CSK has risen to the seventh spot in the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points.

"What you saw in the second innings wasn't a true reflection of how difficult the pitch was. We didn't hit the areas. Too many boundary balls. They bowled really well. We hardly got any drive balls from them. We were looking for 150, but we were happy with 145. Our extra pace might be a factor but that can't be an excuse. We just didn't bowl enough slower balls. No change of pace, no bouncers. We saw how difficult it was to get under those slower balls," Kohli told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets.

RCB will next play against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28. (ANI)

