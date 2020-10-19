Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

CSK made two changes to their lineup as the side brought in Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla in place of Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma. The Windies all-rounder Bravo had injured his right-groin in CSK's last match against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Becomes First Cricketer to Make 200 Indian Premier League Appearances, Achieves Milestone in CSK vs RR IPL 2020 Match.

At the time of the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that Bravo would not be available for selection for the next few games.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also made one change to their side as they brought in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat.

Also Read | CSK vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020: CSK Elects To Bat After Winning Toss, Josh Hazlewood Comes In.

CSK playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Steve Smith-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah.

Both Rajasthan Royals and CSK have played nine matches in the tournament so far.

CSK has won three matches and is currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with 6 points.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is in the last place with just six points from nine matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)