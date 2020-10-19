Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Pat Cummins hailed teammate Lockie Ferguson saying that the latter delivered an 'unbelievable' performance during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR defeated SRH in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. Both the teams scored 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

Ferguson, who was playing his first game of this season of IPL, conceded just 15 runs from his four overs while picking up three wickets. He then bowled the Super Over and clinched two wickets in the first three deliveries as he restricted SRH to 2 runs. KKR then easily chased the target to register a win.

"It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie (for the Super Over), he bowled beautifully... Amazing performance from Lockie, I am very happy for him. He was unbelievable under pressure as well. It was a great performance," Cummins said during the post-match press conference.

KKR are placed on the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points. Cummins said his side is yet to have that game where they totally dominate their opponents.

"The exciting thing for me is that we have not played our best cricket yet. We have not yet had that one complete game where we totally dominated the opponent. I know that is going to happen at some stage. It is great that we are in the top four," he said.

Cummins have only picked three wickets so far in the league and admitted that sometimes it is 'frustrating' not to get wickets in the match.

"It is frustrating sometimes. You want to get some wickets early. That's cricket, it does not come sometimes. And other days, you bowl really poorly and you get four-five wickets. I am trying to improve in each game, looking at what I am doing right and what I can improve," Cummins said. (ANI)

