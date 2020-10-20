Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Tuesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi Capitals made three changes to their playing XI from the last game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side brought in Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, and Shimron Hetmyer in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, and Anrich Nortje.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Rishabh Pant Returns While Daniel Sams Make IPL Debut As Shreyas Iyer Elects to Bat First.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab made one change to their playing XI as the side brought in Jimmy Neesham in place of Chris Jordon. Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.

Also Read | KKR, Co-Owner Shahrukh Khan Launch New Fan Anthem 'Laphao' for IPL 2020 (Watch Music Video).

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged triumphant at Dubai in a Super Over.

Both Delhi Capitals and KXIP have played nine matches in the tournament so far.

Delhi Capitals has won seven matches and is currently placed at the top spot in the points table with 14 points.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab is in seventh place with just six points from nine matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)