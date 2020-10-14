Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), DC defeated RR by 46 runs.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Former Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Gautam Gambhir On His Birthday With A Heartfelt Post (View Tweet).

DC made one change as Tushar Deshpande comes in place of Harshal Patel while RR are playing with an unchanged XI.

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Tushar Deshpande Handed Debut as Shreyas Iyer Opts to Bat First.

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)