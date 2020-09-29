Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals have won their two matches and the side is leading the points table while SRH have still not opened their account in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals have made one change as Ishant Sharma comes in place of Avesh Khan. On the other hand, SRH made two changes as Kane Williamson comes in for Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Samad comes in for Wriddhiman Saha.

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma. (ANI)

