Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan's half-century helped Delhi Capitals to post 162/4 in their twenty overs against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Delhi had a poor start as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw (4) in the first over. Ajinkya Rahane, playing in his first game of the season, joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Also Read | Rahul Tewatia Hits Rashid Khan for Three Consecutive Fours, SRH Spinner Trolled With Funny Memes and GIF.

Rahane and Dhawan added a 23-run brief stand for the second wicket. Spinner Krunal Pandya scalped Rahane (15) as he found him in front of the wickets in the fifth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan stitched a partnership massive 85-run of the fourth wicket. Iyer was caught at deep midwicket by Trent Boult off Krunal after playing a knock of 42 runs.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Get Special Jersey as He Completes 150 Matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Meanwhile, Dhawan scored his first fifty of the season. Marcus Stoinis scored 13 off 8 before a mix-up in running between the wickets with Dhawan sent him back to the pavilion.

Dhawan remained unbeaten at 69 runs while Alex Carey smashed 14* off 9.

For Mumbai, Krunal Pandya clinched two wickets while Trent Boult scalped one wicket.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 162/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 69*, Shreyas Iyer 42, Krunal Pandya 2-26). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)