Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings sprung a surprise on Tuesday as they pushed Sam Curran to open the innings in place of Shane Watson against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. And while the English all-rounder did start well, he didn't manage to convert his start and was dismissed for a 21-ball 31.

SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin while speaking to host broadcasters during the mid-innings break said that he was pretty surprised to see Curran come in for Watson at the top of the innings.

"I was surprised to see Curran open, especially with Watto starting to get into the groove. I was happy to not see Watto with the new ball," he smiled.

While Watson (42 off 38 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (41 off 34 balls) looked set to take CSK to a big total, they were both dismissed against the run of play. While Khaleel Ahmed first sent back Rayudu, Natarajan dismissed Watson an over later in a similar fashion.

In the end, it was a useful cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten on 25 off 10 balls) that saw CSK post a competitive 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Commenting on the score, Haddin said it should be an interesting chase.

"It's a pretty good score. 170 would be good on that wicket we thought. We got to bat well to get that. I think the pitch is going to stay the same, they played well. This should be an interesting chase," he said. (ANI)

