Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday opted to bat first after winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR made one change to their playing XI from their last match against Chennai Super Kings. The Dinesh Karthik-led side brought in Prasidh Krishna in place of Shivam Mavi.

KXIP also made one change to their lineup as the side brought in Chris Jordon in place of Sheldon Cottrell. At the time of the toss, KL Rahul said that Cottrell is injured so the pacer might end up missing a couple of games.

KKR playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy.

KXIP playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordon, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

KKR has played five matches in the tournament so far and has managed to win three games. The side is currently in third place in the points table with six points.

On the other hand, KXIP is languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings as the side has won just one game from six matches.

KXIP's skipper KL Rahul currently has the Orange Cap (award for most runs in the tournament) with 313 runs from six matches. (ANI)

