Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians thrashed KKR by 49 runs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 10 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals while KKR are at the fourth spot.

KKR have made two changes as Chris Green and Shivam Mavi comes in while Mumbai Indians have made one change in their squad. Nathan Coulter-Nile has replaced James Pattinson for MI.

KKR Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Earlier in the day, Dinesh Karthik handed over the KKR's captaincy to Eoin Morgan to 'focus on his batting' after experiencing a poor run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

