Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI): After facing a 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell believes that the side will bounce back in the tournament.

Punjab have played four games in the season so far and only managed to win a single match. Cottrell said the team has the potential to bounce back.

"We have a great bunch of guys. The coaching staff, Anil (Kumble) has been fantastic. We firmly believe that we will bounce back. I back my skipper 110 per cent and whatever decision he takes. Whatever he felt, he felt best for the team. It did not work today unfortunately but on another day I'm sure it will work," Cottrell said in the post-match conference.

The Caribbean pacer returned with the figures of 1-20 against Mumbai in his four overs after he was smashed for 1-52 in his three overs, in the last match, against Rajasthan Royals.

"My comeback was excellent from my part. My bowling effort could have helped my team to cross the line. I'm feeling pleased with my performance," he said.

Cottrell further said he has been focusing on his death bowling with his fellow bowling partners and assured that he will overcome that soon.

"I have been working hard on my death bowling including my bowling partners. I think we are getting there. We are learning from our mistakes and practicing on the training ground. I'm sure we gonna pull it off very soon. It is just a matter of time for us," the pacer said.

"Batting or bowling first does not matter it is just for the team to go there and do their best and play good cricket. Best team on the day will come out victorious," he added.

A late onslaught by Hardik and Pollard powered Mumbai Indians to post a mammoth total of 191 runs.

James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar picked three wickets each while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya scalped one.

Chasing 192 runs, KXIP got off to a good start. However, Bumrah castled in-form Mayank Agarwal (25) in the fifth over. Minutes later, Krunal Pandya bowled Karun Nair for a duck.

Nicholas Pooran then joined skipper KL Rahul and the duo stitched a 21 run stand. Rahul's sluggish innings came to an end in the ninth over which reduced Punjab for 60/3.

Pooran played brilliantly and tried to revive KXIP's hope in the chase through his power-hitting before getting out in the 14th over. He scored 44 runs off 27 balls which included two glorious sixes.Pooran's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham departed in quick succession. KXIP kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 124/8. In the end, Punjab fell 49 runs short of the target. (ANI)

