Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 158 runs from their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while David Warner scored 48 in the match as SRH managed to put a decent score on the board.

After opting to bat first, SRH got off to a slow start as openers Warner and Jony Bairstow played cautiously in the initial overs. The team was on 13/0 after the completion of four overs.

In the next over, Bairstow struck a brilliant six to Kartik Tyagi but on the very next delivery, the batman was caught by Sanju Samson. Bairstow scored 16 runs from 19 balls.

Manish Pandey then came out to bat and took the side over the 50-run mark, along with Warner. Both smashed regular boundaries and sixes to Rajasthan Royals bowlers, forming a partnership of 73 runs.

The partnership was brought to an end by Jofra Archer, in the 15th over, as he picked the wicket of Warner, who fell two runs short from his half-century.

Warner's dismissal brought Kane Williamson out on the field. Pandey completed his half-century in the 17th over but in the next over, he was sent back to the pavilion by Jaydev Unadkat. Williamson hit two sixes to Archer in the 19th over as the bowler conceded 19 runs in the over. Priyam Garg and Williamson then scored 16 runs in the last over as SRH set a target of 159 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Brief scores: SRH 158/4 [Manish Pandey 54 (44), David Warner 48 (38), Jofra Archer 1-25, Jaydev Unadkat 1-31]. (ANI)

