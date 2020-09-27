Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL ton guided the side to 223/2 in their allotted twenty overs against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Agarwal and KL Rahul scripted the highest opening stand for Punjab in the tournament's history. The duo had a 183-run stand for the first wicket. Agarwal and Rahul also registered the second-highest opening stand in the IPL.

Earlier, Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty had the record of the highest opening stand for KXIP. They had 136 runs for the opening wicket against Deccan Chargers (now SunRisers Hyderabad) in Hyderabad.

Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. He was dismissed by Tom Curran in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rahul too departed after scoring 69 runs with a striker rate of 127.77. He was scalped by Ankit Rajpoot.

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran played some good hand in the last overs and remained unbeaten on 13* and 25* runs respectively. Earlier, the Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field first. (ANI)

