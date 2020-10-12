Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the Rohit Sharma-led side outplayed them in all three departments of the game.

Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-28.

"From the batting point of view, I think we paced the innings really well, we lost of a couple of wickets in the powerplay, but after that, myself and Shikhar made a good partnership we lost the wicket of Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over where he was hitting the ball really well, we slipped from there and we lost 10-15 runs, said Iyer during the post-match press conference.

"I would really give credit to Mumbai Indians' spinners, they did not give us a single opportunity to take them on. I think they really outplayed us in all three departments, the credit goes to their spinners, they bowled really well and they bowled as per their plans," he added.

When asked whether the Abu Dhabi wicket was on the slower side, Iyer said: "When we were batting, I personally felt that it was stopping a bit and it was also sticking when the seamers were bowling, the wicket has changed, the game between KKR and KXIP was played on the same wicket we played so I feel it was stopping a little bit, in the second half, I think all the wickets will play the same."

Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. For Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler as he returned with the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

"It was important for us to get Shikhar back in form, he is an amazing batsman, he paced his innings really well. He opens for the Indian team as well, he can give us great starts in tough situations, I am happy for him and the team would be hoping for good performances from him," Iyer said.

"I feel that 175 would have looked completely different on the board, we fell short off it, this was our second game here in Abu Dhabi and we have got great learnings, we will work on our weaknesses, we have a three-day break and gain our strength back," he added.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 14 while Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 16. (ANI)

