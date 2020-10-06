Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Delhi Capitals opening batsman Prithvi Shaw feels that bowlers are doing a "wonderful job" for the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Before the match against RCB on Monday, Delhi Capitals were given a big blow as spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Wishes His Agent Bunty Sajdeh on Birthday, Check Out RCB Captain's Interesting Post.

In place of Mishra, Axar Patel was given a chance against the Virat Kohli-led side, and the spinner returned with the figures of 2-18 from his four overs.

Delhi Capitals defeated RCB by 59 runs on the back of a brilliant performance by bowlers. Bowlers restricted RCB to a paltry 137 in the allotted 20 overs. No batsmen got going for RCB and only Kohli got among the runs as he played a knock of 43.

Also Read | MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets in the game.

"I feel the bowlers are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers and today, Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin), and Harshal did great too," said Shaw in a Delhi Capitals' release.

"They are well-prepared before the game and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job," he added.

Delhi Capitals have gone to the top of the table with four victories and eight points from five matches. They will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)