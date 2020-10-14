Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey feels that lack of match practice in the last six months due to the coronavirus pandemic is the main reason behind players getting injured in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi has been the worst hit by the injuries after the wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

"Yeah, potentially. We have seen a fair few injuries in this short amount of time we have been over here. I don't know what that's down to. Maybe just through the lack of matches in the past six months. So yeah, disappointing news comes out of our camp but, you know, two great people who continue to encourage and cheer us on. It is exciting now, we are halfway through the tournament. We have played everyone once and we had a very good result against RR last time," Carey said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

"They will have Ben Stokes coming to their line-up which will strengthen but I also think we are playing some outstanding cricket. Hopefully, we will continue the same form. We want to bounce back from the other night against Mumbai. It is a great opportunity to come out and play with freedom and hopefully, get the result," he added.

Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament.

"The pacer experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear," DC later informed through a release.

Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery.

DC are at the second spot with 10 points with five wins in seven games. Carey is aiming that team will make it to the finals by playing 'better cricket'.

"It is nice to get wins under the belt early in the tournament and sort of settle that part of it. I think now is the time you want to start to probably settle your team and run onto the finals. Hopefully, we make the finals playing the better cricket," he said.

Talking about the Rajasthan line-up, the Australian said they have got a great bunch of international players in their playing eleven but the players have the confidence in them to get their job done in the middle.

"They have all got dangerous players Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer as the internationals likely to play. So a real rounded group. Two leg-spinners, Tewatia is obviously playing really well. So yeah again, it is exciting you have got two really good teams coming up against each other. Full confidence in our players to go out and get the job and play some exciting cricket," Carey concluded.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium later in the day. (ANI)

