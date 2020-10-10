Dubai [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium here on Saturday.

Both the teams are coming after losing their last games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Bangalore are at fifth spot with six points while Chennai are at seventh place with four points.

Virat Kohli brought in Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Singh Mann for this game. Morris will make his season debut. Moeen Ali and Mohammad Siraj did not find a place in the playing eleven.

On the other hand, CSK dropped Kedar Jadhav and brought in N Jagadeesan.

CSK playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

