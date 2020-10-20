Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith said his side is 'very lucky' to have Jos Buttler after the latter's impressive knock took the team to victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Frenchman Reluctant To Sign New PSG Deal Amid Real Madrid, Liverpool Interest.

Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. RR chased down the target of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Buttler played a match-winning knock of 70* runs while Smith played an unbeaten inning of 26 runs.

"Jos is obviously an unbelievable player at the top but I also believe that he has got the capabilities to do things that AB de Villiers, Pollard, Hardik Pandya can do at the back end. I think those kinds of players at the back end win you games," Smith said in the post-match press conference.

Also Read | CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Slammed For ‘Spark’ Comment About Youngsters Following Defeat Against RR in IPL 2020.

"It is a difficult one, I know Jos loves batting at the top as well. It provides such great stability in the middle and the power and innovation he has got is second to none. We are very lucky to have a player like Jos because of the versatility he has got," he added.

Smith is pleased with the team's victory and said their main focus was to earn two points from the game.

"The main plan was to get the two points. Last two games, we have been in positions where we certainly could have won the game. But we were not able to close it out. To get the two points pretty comfortably, in the end, was nice," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)