Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals on Saturday won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Royals made one change to their side as they brought in Mahipal Lomror in place of Ankit Rajpoot while RCB are unchanged from their previous match.

Royals' playing XI: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, and Mahipal Lomror.

RCB's playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Adam Zampa.

Both Rajasthan Royals and RCB have played three matches in the tournament so far. Both sides have won two out of their three matches.

Royals have defeated Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings while RCB outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Currently, Royals is at the fifth position in the IPL 2020 standings while RCB is at the sixth. Whoever wins this contest, that side will go to the top of the table. (ANI)

