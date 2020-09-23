Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals has already matched its 2019 revenues because of numerous new and existing sponsorship deals.

According to Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy, the Delhi-based franchise witnessed the highest growth in brand valuation in 2019. Despite initial commercial uncertainties surrounding this edition of the IPL, early signs indicate an even more successful 2020 as the team's jersey branding assets have acquired equal or higher value than in 2019.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir Slam MS Dhoni After CSK's 16-Run Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Currently, the Delhi-based franchise has 16 partners, including title sponsor JSW Group who consider this platform to be an ideal fit to promote its shift towards consumer-focused brand initiatives.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Delhi Capitals announced deals with multiple brands across different categories including Ebix Cash, APL Apollo, Acko General Insurance, Colgate, Livinguard, Nissin and OK Credit. The franchise has also signed valuable licensing associations with industry-leading brands like Kotak for credit and debit cards, Boat for music accessories and Fancode for merchandise and deeper fan engagement.

Also Read | KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 6.

"Given the unique circumstances and challenges posed by the pandemic, the focus of this year's sponsorship activation is on maximizing community engagement and forging meaningful and innovative collaborations. One such example is the 'Vocal for Local Campaign' launched in association with Ok Credit, the team's Official Digital Credit Ledger. The integrative campaign aims to empower iconic, small business vendors across the city that have been impacted by the lockdown, via digital solutions," Capitals said in a statement.

"In another first, the team also announced Livinguard as its Hygiene Partner, ensuring safety of the players on and off the field, while also encouraging adherence to health and safety protocols to battle the virus. The team's association with Indian innerwear brand Bodycare, also sees them support the message of body positivity and shed light on pertinent issues like body shaming prevalent in societym," it added.

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO Delhi Capitals, said, "The combination of the most highly awaited edition of the IPL, along with Delhi Capitals' strong squad has inspired a lot of confidence in the market and made our franchise an ideal avenue for Indian and International brands that are looking to associate with a young and dynamic team. We are thankful to all our partners. Their support further motivates us to clinch the title."

The 13th edition of the IPL, finally kicked off on September 19 after a 6-month delay. 20 crore people across television and digital platforms consumed the IPL's opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After defeating Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over thriller in their opening match, Delhi Capitals will now face Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)