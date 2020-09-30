Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer said their opponents outplayed them in all the three departments in the match.

After being asked to bat first, SRH scored 162 runs and then defended the target easily to secure a 15-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

"We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that," Iyer said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"It was surprising and in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. We thought dew would come on but we can't give any reasons at this moment," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan from SRH took two and three wickets respectively to help the team defend the target. Moreover, Khan gave away just 14 runs from his four overs.

Iyer further stated: "The ground is very big and we didn't capitalize on taking doubles. We knew boundaries are big here and doubles will be key for us. It didn't work out for us, hopefully, next time we can maximize the opportunities." (ANI)

