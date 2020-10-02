Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the table a sight you would have rarely imagine in the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo Come in For CSK As David Warner Elects to Bat First.

SRH have had the same run as that of CSK in the ongoing IPL. However due to their better net run rate than CSK the David Warner-led side is second from the bottom.

CSK have made three changes in the squad with Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, and Shardul Thakur coming back to play for the Dhoni-led side. SRH are playing with an unchanged squad.

Also Read | CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020: David Warner Wins the Toss, Elects to Bat First.

CSK Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)