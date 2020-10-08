Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

KXIP have won just one game while SRH have clinched two out of their five matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

SRH made one change as Khaleel Ahmed comes in place of Siddarth Kaul while KXIP made three changes in their squad. Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Prabhsimran Singh have been included in the KXIP squad.

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Prabhsimran Singh Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)

