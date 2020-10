Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI): Marcus Stoinis' impressive innings guided Delhi Capitals to 196 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

Stoinis played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs from 26 balls as he helped Delhi Capitals post a competitive target for the Virat Kohli-led team.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a brilliant start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashing regular boundaries. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.

Both formed a 68-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shaw, who played a knock of 42 runs from 23 balls. Soon after that, Isuru Udana sent Dhawan (32) back to the pavilion.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then took the field but their partnership also did not last long as the latter scored 11 runs before Moeen Ali got hold of him. Stoinis then joined Pant on the field and the duo took the team over the 100-run mark.

They both played with an attacking mindset, helping the team go past 150 runs in the 17th over. Their 89-run partnership was brought to an end by Siraj as the pacer bowled Pant (37) in the 19th over. In the same over, Stoinis struck a spectacular boundary to complete his half-century off 24 balls.

In the last over, Udana gave away 12 runs as Delhi Capitals set a target of 197 runs for RCB, whose player Siraj took two wickets while Udana and Ali picked one wicket each. (ANI)

