Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine has been cleared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspect bowling committee and as a result, he has been taken off the suspected illegal bowling action list.

Narine was reported for bowling with a suspected illegal bowling action during his team's match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Following the report, Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List. KKR had then requested for an official assessment of Narine's action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

"The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits," an official release of IPL stated on Sunday.

The committee also noted that Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the committee in the video footage.

Englishman Carl Crowe was the go-to-man for KKR spinner Sunil Narine after being called for a suspect action in 2014. And with on-field umpires reporting him again, Narine had fallen back on Crowe to help rework his action for the remaining games of the 13th edition of the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said that Narine and Crowe have been working non-stop over the last couple of days to ensure that the mystery spinner can return to the bowling crease at the earliest.

"Crowe was the man Narine went to after being called for suspect action back in 2014-2015 and with him in the unit, it was but obvious that the two would try to correct his action to ensure that the spinner can return to bowling after being called in the game against Kings XI Punjab. They have been working overtime be it at the nets or while analysing angles with data analysts," the source had explained.

KKR is currently in fourth place in the IPL 2020 standings with eight points from eight games. The side will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match later today. (ANI)

