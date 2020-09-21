Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here on Monday.

RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli will look to start the season on a higher note as they are eying their maiden title this season.

On the other hand, David Warner, the leading run-getter of the last season, will lead his troops from SRH to fresh beginnings after making a playoff exit in the 2019 edition.

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)

