Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul feel relieved to add two points against Mumbai Indians and said that this win will help them to make a comeback in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium.

The normal match action between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs.

In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory. However, Mohammad Shami turned the tide and he also conceded just five runs against Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock and as a result, the match went into another Super Over.

For Punjab, Chris Jordon turned out to bowl next and he conceded 11 runs. In the end, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle got the job done for the KL Rahul-led side. As a result of this win, KXIP is still in the running for a spot in play-offs.

"It's not the first time, I'm getting used to it but we'll take the two points however they come. It doesn't always happen so you don't know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We're trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help," Rahul told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"You can't prepare for Super Overs, no team prepares for Super Overs. You have to trust your bowling group and it is important you let them believe their instinct and gut. Shami was certain he wanted to go for six yorkers and he has been phenomenal for us. It is important senior guys put their hands up for us. We still want to take it one game at a time and when you haven't won a lot in the first seven, every victory is sweet," the skipper added.

Rahul further added that team morale is high and they are approaching one game at a time.

"The talk in the dressing room is to focus on the process and stay calm. That is the kind of mood we want to set and everybody is professional and competitive and they want to win games. We know we need to win everything from here, but not at the cost of processes, we need to enjoy ourselves here," Rahul said.

Punjab are at sixth spot with six points in nine games and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20. (ANI)

