Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner in the ongoing Eliminator match and Twitterati was quick to slam the decision after the third umpire took a considerable amount of time to give him out.

At first, Warner was given not out but Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli sought a review and the replay suggested that the ball might have hit his gloves on the way to the keeper.

However, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris wasn't pleased with the decision and said conclusive evidence must be there to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

"Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn," Styris tweeted.

On the other hand, former bowler Simon Doull said that the ball went off the glove. But Styris reiterated his stand of having conclusive evidence in order to overturn the decision.

"The one where he was given not out. The one where it has to be conclusive to overturn. The one where he said it hit my leg as he walked off. The key is CONCLUSIVE to overturn," Styris added.

Twitterati fumed with the decision as they claimed that the spike during the replay could have also been from the batsman's clothes.

Earlier, RCB failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 131/7 in their 20 overs against SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder starred with the bat as SRH defeated RCB by six wickets to qualify for Qualifier 2. The Warner-led side will face Delhi Capitals on Sunday. (ANI)

