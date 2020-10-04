Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): After losing by 18 runs to Delhi Capitals (DC) here on Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said the side wants to give star player Andre Russell more time in the middle to maximise the impact on the game.

Russell, who came ahead of Eoin Morgan, failed to leave a mark as he scored 13 runs off eight balls.

"The way the boys batted is something I am proud of. We kept fighting, which is the nature of this team. To be honest, a couple more sixes, and we would have crossed the line. So not much to fault the bowlers for," said Karthik during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Perhaps 10 runs too many, but two more hits and we might have been through. We want to give Russell more time to make an impact on the game," he added.

Sunil Narine has not impressed with his batting skills in this year's Indian Premier League but the skipper said that he has got "full confidence" in the bowler.

"We will discuss Narine's role with the coaches, but I have got full confidence in Narine," said Karthik.

KKR will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

